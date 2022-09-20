Rotary Club of Athens and Athens Kiwanis members assembled a lunch for area first responders last week, which included those who work with the police department, fire department, sheriff’s office, EMS, game wardens, city workers, and more.
The two clubs happily joined efforts at the Athens Fire Department on Prairieville to provide a hamburger and fixins’ lunch for everyone who came to sit and eat or had to take it to go and get back to the critical services they each provide.
Monetary donations and food items were given by the Athens First United Methodist Church, Brookshire's, First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Texas, Hope Springs Water, Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly's McDonald's, Trinity Valley Community College, and Whataburger.
