Spring is a time of new birth and also a good time to spruce up some of the old things.
Athens Mayor Toni Clay read a proclamation at the City Council meeting Monday declaring Saturday, April 2, Great American Clean-up Day in the city.
“Keep Athens Beautiful is one of the most important organizations in Athens,” Clay said. “Thank you specifically for all you’ve done for so many years.”
KAB will partner with the City of Athens and Republic Services to open the Aaron Street Collection Site from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for citizens of Athens to clean up their yards and streets and bring it out free of charge.
Participants who’ll be bringing trash are asked to have a driver's license and water bill to prove residency.
Teams can sign-up to be given a portion of the city to clean. Citizens are invited to round up family, neighbors, friends or fellow club members to form teams, large or small. You can call KAB at 903-675-7961 with questions about the event.
“I have three teams already. I would love a lot more,” said Carol Morton, KAB Executive Director.
The clean-up comes at an opportune time as many are picking up limbs and debris left by recent thunderstorms. Saturday’s forecast looks to be sunny and warm.
No hazardous materials, oil products, wet paint products, tires, appliances or construction debris will be accepted.
