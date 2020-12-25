The Athens City Council breezed through its last planned meeting of 2020, and moved cash into the General Fund Reserve account to bring the total to the amount needed to operate the city for 90 days.
City Finance Director Mandie Quigg said at the Dec. 14 meeting that the city was one-and-a-half days short of reaching that goal. Moving about $47,000 would be enough to fill the gap. The cost of running the city for one day is an estimated $31,460.
The city now has more than $2.8 million in the General Fund Reserve. In addition the city had 95 days worth of funds in the Utility Fund Capital Reserves at the end of November. One day of operation takes $15,872.
In the consent agenda on Monday, the council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to trade in the 1998 Bauer Cascade System for a new Coltri breathing system for the Athens Fire Department. The new system is one of many upgrades for the department in the past couple of years, including a new Fire Engine No. 2 that was christened and placed into service in June.
According to the company web site, Coltri has been the leading manufacturer fire department breathing equipment for more than a decade.
In other action, the council authorized Borstad to execute several 2021 T-Hangar Renewal Lease Agreements for Athens Municipal Airport.
Several re-appointments were also on the agenda. The council approved Charlie Tidmore and Sheri Robson for new terms on the Airport Advisory Board, Angie Locke, Clyde Bowman Sr., and
Tere Lawyer for the Parks Advisory Board, Tilo Galvan and Nick Rosenberg for the Substandard Building Commission and AlexWithers, Thomas Faulk, and Shannon Traxson for the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
