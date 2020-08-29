8-29-20 City of Athens TVCC Scholarships2.jpg

Athens City Council recognizes 2020 City of Athens/TVCC Partnership Scholarship recipients Damion Hall, Kenshawn Barron, Brooke Bain, Dakota Emanis, Adrian Givens, Aryn Rodriguez, Joel Vasquez, and Vanessa Velasquez.  Athens City Council honors scholarship students

 Courtesy photo

Recipients of the 2020 City of Athens/TVCC Partnership Scholarships were honored at Monday’s City Council meeting.  “Athens is fortunate not only to have a college, and an outstanding college, but to have this partnership,” Mayor Monte Montgomery said.  For the fourth consecutive year, students from the city were awarded scholarships to Trinity Valley Community College worth $1,000 per semester for one academic year.  “I just want to reiterate how much we appreciate you,” Kristen Bennett, TVCC Vice President said. “It truly transforms lives. Whatever degree they pursue, they are going to have an impact.”  Students receiving scholarships were Damion Hall, Kenshawn Barron, Brooke Bain, Dakota Emanis, Adrian Givens, Aryn Rodriguez, Joel Vasquez, and Vanessa Velasquez.

