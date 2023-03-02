The Athens City Council appointed Cody Craig Monday night to fill the empty Place 2 Council seat. Craig will serve the unexpired term of Aaron "Bubba" Smith, who stepped down in January to run for mayor.
Craig is currently serving as the chairman of the City's Planning and Zoning
Commission.
According to the City Charter: "Any vacancy or vacancies occurring in the City Council shall be filled by appointment of a majority vote of the remaining City Council within 30 days, which person or persons so appointed shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term for the place or places to which such appointment shall be made."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.