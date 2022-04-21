With more than 15% of the United States youth population experiencing major depression and 1 in 3 of all adolescents ages 13 to 18 experiencing an anxiety disorder, First Baptist Church in Athens is bringing some insight and help to local parents.
There are tools that can help parents and guardians to walk alongside their children while helping them navigate the world of mental health in their lives.
FBC will host a free parenting seminar Sunday, April 24 to give parents some of these tools and at the same time, there will be a fun, interactive youth seminar for fifth through 12th graders.
The “Teen Anxiety and Depression” parenting seminar portion is broken into two parts and will be led by licensed professional counselors, Jamie Roach and Aaron Mussat.
Jamie Roach has more than 35 years of experience working with youth and their families while serving on the staff for Youthfront, Inc in Kansas City and is currently counseling at Youthfront Presence Centered Counseling. He is also a former pastor, spiritual director, communicator, and author.
Aaron Mussat began his ministry as a hospital and hospice chaplain before getting his Master of Science in Counseling. Mussat has been practicing as a counselor in Texas for the last four years serving teens and adults and he is also currently employed with the Andrews Center.
Session one of the parenting seminar will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and session two will be from noon to 2 pm. Breakfast and lunch are provided, as well as childcare for babies through fourth grade. There is no charge for the meals or childcare.
Concurrent to the parent seminar will be a youth seminar led by Licensed Professional Counselor Becky Walker. Walker is a registered play therapist providing therapy to children and teenagers at her private practice in Tyler. Prior to opening her counseling practice, Walker was the director of a therapeutic foster care agency and supervisor for Child Protective Services.
Joining Walker with the youth, will be Alejandra Martinez who will be joining FBC as a resident next month. Martinez has a passion for integrating mental health conversations and care into the local church and she is currently getting her Masters in Theological Studies while holding a Bachelor’s in Human Behavior.
The event is free, but registration is required to attend. Spanish translation will be available via headphones.
For more information, contact Katie Mussat at katie@lovingtheworld.com or 903-675-5135. Registration can also be done online at www.lovingtheworld.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.