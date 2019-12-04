Whether its Batman or Mighty Mouse, we've always had our on-screen superheroes. And to kids. who's a bigger hero than jolly old Saint Nick.
The theme of the Athens Christmas Parade this year is "A Superhero Christmas." It rolls out at 6:30 p.m. on its usual path around the square.
Katie Birk, Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator for Athens, said more than 60 have already entered.
"Seems like they're embracing the super hero theme. It should be a lot of fun for the kids," Birk said. "Some of the businesses are taking a different spin on what they think a super hero is."
Parade entries will be judged on creativity, incorporation of the current theme, and overall appearance.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners; with first place receiving $1,000, second place receiving $700, and $300 given to third place. All prize money is donated by our 2019 parade sponsors.
There is no entry fee this year. Along with the floats, there'll be marching bands, drill teams and folks mounted on horseback.
Through the years, the early December weather for the parade has been everything from bone-chilling to balmy. Last year, for the first time in memory, the parade was rained out on its original date. It went off without a hitch a week later, with cool pleasant weather and a large crowd.
This year, the early forecast for Saturday is ideal, The high is expected to be 63 degrees and the low 47, with no rain predicted.
The 2019 Christmas parade is organized by the City of Athens and parade partner, the Athens Chamber of Commerce. Parade sponsors include Athens Screen Printing, Atmos Energy, Kevin Lilly’s McDonalds, and Republic Services.
According to the city, the express purpose of the 2019 Athens Christmas Parade to promote a positive image of Athens and Henderson County. It is a time for all members of the community to come together and celebrate the season, being respectful of all entrants.
