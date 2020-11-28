Although for a while its fate was uncertain, the Athens Christmas Parade is set to go, Saturday, Dec. 5, along its regular route.
COVID-19 numbers raised questions as to whether the aggregation should roll through the square as in previous years, but the schedule remains intact, Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator Katie Birk said.
"It'll be similar to the years before, when the floats will line up at 3 p.m. and the parade starts at 6:30 p.m.," Birk said. "All CDC guidelines will have to be observed."
The Centers for Disease Control advises those who attend to remain in family groups. When outside the family they should observe social distancing. Masks are recommended.
"For those who don't feel comfortable coming out for the parade, we will have it on Facebook Live on the Visit Athens Facebook Page," Birk said.
So far, entries in the parade have been down, but the deadline runs through Tuesday, Dec. 1.
"I expect to get quite a few in the next few days," Birk said.
The 2020 event follows a 2019 edition that resulted in large numbers of viewers lining the streets for the marching bands and floats.
"Last year was a really great outcome and a good turnout," Birk said. "If this year, there's not that big of a turnout, that's OK, because people are being safe."
Through the years, the early December weather for the parade has been everything from bone-chilling to balmy. A forecast of several inches of rain caused the 2016 event to be moved from its customary Saturday time slot to Tuesday.
In 2018, the parade was rained out on its original date. It went off without a hitch a week later, with cool pleasant weather and a large crowd. Last year was one of the best attended in memory, with parade goers observing from spots along the route as well as congregating downtown.
In 2013, the bands had to compete with chattering teeth as hundreds of people braved the icicle friendly weather to enjoy the parade and after-party. The high on parade day was 33 degrees and a big chill set in once the sun went down. In contrast, in 2012, the mercury shot up to 71 and kept Santa unseasonably warm in his bright, red suit.
Also, still on tap in 2020 are the Yuletide Market from noon until 5 p.m. Dec. 5. The lighting of the Christmas tree on the north side of the Henderson County Courthouse lawn is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Living for the Brand Cowboy Church also has a contribution to the Dec. 5 celebration. A drive-through nativity display is set for 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
The Holiday Market, an outdoor event, is set for a little later in the season, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Facilitated by Athens Texas Farmers Market, it takes place in the parking lot behind the Texan.
