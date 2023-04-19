Beloved Athens Christian Preparatory Academy Teacher Dylan Taylor was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday evening. ACPA has canceled classes for Wednesday as they are still mourning the loss of Steve DeMay, an integral part of the school, who passed away two weeks ago. Counselors will be on campus when classes resume Thursday.
Athens Christian Preparatory Academy teacher killed in car crash
- From Staff Reports
