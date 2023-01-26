The annual tradition fathers and daughters look forward to, returns this year with the Athens Christian Preparatory Academy community dance, that is open to girls of all ages and their fathers/guardians.
This year’s “Under the Sea” dance will have two options either from 4 to 6 p.m. or 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the new El Agave Event Center in Athens located at 3569 County Road 1402, Athens.
Guests will be escorted into the underwater world that is created with themed balloon arches, backdrops, decor, and food.
Multiple mermaids will be available to have their photo taken with and there will be lots of photo opportunities for fathers and daughters.
This year, ACPA will not only offer cute, fun food for the daughters like octopus hot dogs and cookie clams, but also chicken wings, queso, and more for the dads.
There will also be lots of games and crafts and a DJ playing fun songs to dance to. As guests leave, each daughter will have a mermaid drawstring bag with over a dozen goodies inside to take home.
Many families have made this dance a year-after-year tradition, including Richard Hawkins who has been bringing his oldest daughter, Isabella, to the dances for quite some time. Now, he enjoys the evening with all three of his daughters.
He says that the tradition for them starts with having a fun day of shopping ahead of time for matching dresses. Their tradition carries on the day of the dance with getting dolled up by doing their hair and makeup, then attending the evening together. Attire for the evening is up to the guest, but most tend to dress up or dress for the theme.
ACPA appreciates El Agave and Document Solutions for their support. If you are interested in being a sponsor for this event or if you have any questions, please email acpafundraisingevents@gmail.com or call 903-224-5088.
Tickets are limited and each father/daughter couple is $40 and each additional child is $15. Tickets are available at the door but pre-registration, with no up-front ticket cost, is encouraged at https://forms.gle/xjZjgvYMNN7LZs7S9.
To keep up with all event information, follow www.facebook.com/ACPAFatherDaughterDance.
