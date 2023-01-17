Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s varsity cheerleaders competed at the Fellowship of Christian Cheerleaders Nationals in Orlando, Florida earlier this month and brought home third in Advanced Junior Varsity and fifth in Intermediate Varsity trophies.
The squad faced adversity along the way, between vehicle troubles and an injury, but they achieved their goal which was to produce a clean, strong, confident routine and perform it with excellence and their coaches say “They left everything on the mat and we couldn't be more proud!”
ACPA Cheer had never competed in a sanctioned cheer competition in its 15 years until summer 2022 when they won their division at the FCC competition earning their bid to Nationals.
They immediately began fundraising so that the entire squad could go to Orlando. The squad put on multiple car wash fundraisers, sold t-shirt sponsorships, sold iced tea at the Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival, and received many in-kind donations.
They also began working on a two minute 14 second long routine choreographed by Coaches Bliss Nelson and Cadey Gillert, along with help from a Trinity Valley Community College cheerleader who focused on motions and stunting. TVCC Cheer Head Coach Vontae Johnson was a huge help to the ACPA coaches in their initial planning and understanding of National competitions.
Putting in over 80 hours of practice, the girls hit the mat at Nationals with such confidence that three out of four performances had zero deductions.
However, there was a moment when the squad thought they may not make it to Nationals when the van that Sand Springs Baptist Church had graciously offered to let them borrow, broke down with transmission issues right before leaving town.
Sand Springs reached out to Dan Rogers at Eastern Hills Church of Christ and they were more than willing to let the squad use their van in a flash. Coach Nelson says “We are grateful for both of these churches and how they supported our girls.”
Another setback occurred when during the practice time right before the final performance at Nationals, they had an injury that took one of the girls out of the competition. The entire team made the decision to go out and perform the best they could, even with tears in their eyes and once again had zero deductions, winning 3rd place in that division.
“These girls have grown so much since attending camp this summer and it was impressive to see how much they overcame each practice, the new skills they learned almost weekly, and their desire to come back each week and work even harder,” said Nelson. “They learned stunts and competed skills they didn't realize were possible prior to this season. These 11 girls have an incredible work ethic; We are excited to see what they do next.”
The squad that competed in the FCC Nationals included cheerleaders Paige Gillert, Reese McFarland, Aislynn Hannigan, Hannah Fender, Sage Nelson, Sophie Aleman, Kiley Normandin, Charlotte Normandin, Vivian Normandin, Sophie Wright, and Abby VanCleave.
The squad also wishes to thank their supporters which include Athens Gymnastics Academy, Lee & Susan Bush, Williams Construction, Rik and Sara Drummond, Steve and Jamie Barksdale, Mike and Becky Gillert, Hannigan Media, Athens Schlotzsky's, Sand Springs Baptist Church, Eastern Hills Church of Christ, and Athens Screen Printing.
ACPA Cheer says they had a wonderful experience and that FCC kept Nationals Christ-focused and they couldn’t imagine a better competition in which to participate. “We aren’t sure what next year will hold, but know these girls will do big things,” commented Nelson.
