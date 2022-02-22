Athens Christian Preparatory Academy Lady Storm basketball team heads into the playoffs for the 8th season straight at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Trinity Valley Community College Gym against the Faustina Lady Falcons.
ACPA’s Lady Storm has the best record in the 1A division of Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools after going undefeated, 8-0, in the district, which was one of the team’s goals for the year. Their record for the year stands at 22-5 after winning the last 15 games of the season.
This year has been an interesting one for the team who is considered to be the shortest team in the state. They started the year with 11 players, but after life and injuries happened, the team ended up down to six players.
However, they rallied together even stronger, made adjustments, and continued to get better as the season went on. They will now be represented in the playoffs by two seniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen. The team has been described as a big, silly family that naps together in the car on the way to the game and celebrates like best friend sisters after the game.
“We have a really good team and they play well together,” Head Coach Ronnie Raines said. “I love the way they encourage each other and share the ball.” The team also excels in defense, only allowing an average of 18 points in the last five games.
Two seniors have been key players this year. Riley Jackson and Kaci Wallace are both top players in the district and in the state. Coach Raines considers them his coaches on the court.
Wallace, recently named Lilly McDonald’s Player of the Week, is the first female player in her career at ACPA to join the 1,000 Point Club. She is described as a good and humble leader, which can be seen in her other recent accolades, like the Daughters of the American Revolution Citizen of the Year Award and one of the Rotary Club of Athens January Student of the Month Awards.
Jackson, considered a major force on the court, averages 38% on her three point shots and holds the current school record for 530 points scored in a single season with the count continuing to go up. In a recent game against Desoto Kingdom Collegiate, Jackson shot 10 of 16 three-point shots, had nine rebounds, and scored a team record of 42 points.
Rachel Richardson was recently named the District Freshman of the Year and has been a driving force behind turnovers and deflections for takeaways and she averages 12 points per game.
Freshman Ali Beth Clarke is a major team player and is called an uplifting and bright light to everyone.
Their sophomore teammate, Macy Elgin, has been described as having a timid look, but when she steps on to the court she is a defensive powerhouse to be reckoned with.
Sophie Wright is another sophomore who is very competitive and has a never give up attitude.
Junior Marilee Marholz has been unable to play much of the season due to injuries, but her enthusiasm is evident as she shows crazy excitement from the sidelines for her teammates.
The ACPA Lady Storm team is coached by Ronnie Raines and Leon Wallace with Emma Sowers as team assistant.
Winning is something that is important to this team, but they always try to play and compete in a way that honors and glorifies God. ACPA likes being the team that is consistently complimented on the court by other teams and referees alike.
Please support the ACPA Lady Storm by wearing red to their playoff game Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at TVCC at 500 Lakeside Drive in Athens.
