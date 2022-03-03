Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s Lady Storm basketball team advances to the TAPPS 1A Final Four after a nail biting win of 64-62 over Waxahachie Prep last week. Both teams fought hard and ended up with multiple players fouling out in the final five minutes.
The No. 4 ranked Lady Storm will play the No. 3 ranked Wichita Falls-Christ Academy this Thursday, March 3 at 6:30pm in Robinson, near Waco. The final round will be played March 4, where the Lady Storm hope to bring the state championship home to Athens.
Semifinal tickets can be purchased for $15 at tapps.biz/tickets. The game will also be aired online on TAPPS TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.