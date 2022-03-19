Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s father/daughter, mother/son dance tradition returns this year in a grand Pixies and Pirates event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Cain Center.
Last year, ACPA had to cancel the dances due to the pandemic and earlier this year, unforeseen circumstances changed winter dance plans.
Since 2009, ACPA has hosted this event as a way for the community and neighboring towns to make memories with their sons and daughters. ACPA’s goal is to make a magical, fun night for all who attend and so instead of two separate dances for the pairings, ACPA is turning this event into a larger, more spectacular affair.
Imagine being whisked away to an enchanted forest like Pixie Hollow and Neverland as you enter the transformed Cain Center, complete with twinkling fairy lights and pirate ships.
Fathers, grandfathers, and guardians can bring their daughters and partake in fairy related games. They may also choose to join in with the mothers, caretakers, and sons playing pirate games like “walk the plank.”
Dress for the dance is flexible and guests can come in a themed costume, formal dress, or church wear.
Locally owned Roxy’s Photo Booth will be there with a unique, interactive photo booth where guests walk up to a large mirror and engage in a magical “selfie” experience that presents a complimentary 4x6 photo keepsake.
Two Danes Productions will be setting the tone with a fun playlist and ACPA’s culinary students will be creating a variety of themed hor d’oeuvres.
This year’s event will be taking place at the Cain Center where an ACPA Beauty and the Beast themed dance was held years ago with hundreds in attendance. Over the last few years, Eastern Hills Church of Christ in Athens has graciously opened their doors to ACPA for some very well attended dances also.
The dance is made possible by some generous donors such as Virtual Communication Specialists, LLC, Prosperity Bank, Dr. Michael Swartwood, Document Solutions, and Dr. Steven Koerth and family, all of which have been faithful over the years.
If you are interested in being a sponsor for this event, please email acpafundraisingevents@gmail.com.
Tickets are limited and each ticket is $20 with a maximum of $100 per family. Tickets are available at the door or on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/266366337887. To keep up with all event information, follow www.facebook.com/ACPAFatherDaughterDance.
