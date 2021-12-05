Athens school district choirs blend their voices for a festive night of tunes in their Winter Concert Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Athens High School Auditorium.
The middle school choirs take the stage first, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.. Following a 15 minute intermission, the Athens High School Choirs perform from 6:45 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. Admission is free.
Director Elizabeth Van Orden said the concert will be split into two sections and offers Christmas and holiday classics as well as new music. There'll be something for everyone blended into the selections.
“These kinds of holiday performances are the ones I look back on with the most fondness from my years as a student performer, and I'm thrilled to be one of the many people orchestrating the creation of these memories for the next generation of singers,” she said.
The choirs will mix lighter selections with more challenging pieces that showcase the work put in by the students. Some special singers will join the choirs for the singing of the Hallelujah Chorus at the close of the concert.
Another attraction on concert night is a hot chocolate bar that will be open during intermission and at the end of the evening.
Van Orden is in her first normal school year as director of the AISD groups. Last year, live performances were eliminated because of the spread of COVID-19.
She got her bachelor’s degree in voice performance from a college in Jackson, Tennessee, before moving on to Baylor University for her masters. She has settled into the Athens community and has a solo part in the upcoming community performance of Messiah.
“As a newcomer to Athens, I have been astonished and gratified by the welcome from the community and the support and enthusiasm for choral music both from students and adults,” Van Orden said. “I am proud to now be an Athenian, and I hope our community continues to come out in support of our performing students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.