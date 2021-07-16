7-15-21 AHS Cheer wildart.jpg
courtesy

Athens High School cheerleaders recently participated in NCA camp, where 10 varsity cheerleaders were nominated for All American Cheer. Pictured are (sitting) Nevaeh Jena, Chelsea Jacobson, Emma Gore, Madelyn Rummel, Reagan Farley, Trinidad García, Asherlee Calloway, NaTori Williams, Ja’Nya Roberts and (center) Ellissa Comeaux. After tryouts Comeaux made the All American Squad. Both Adielyn Allbright and Aaliyah Braxton were chosen for the All American Mascot team.

