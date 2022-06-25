Athens High School Varsity Cheer Squad and the Athens Hornets mascots put on an impressive showing at NCA cheer camp this week.
The Varsity Cheer Squad which includes five seniors this year, won first place in the Band Chant Large Varsity Division.
They were also awarded the Herkie Team Award which is given to squads who exemplify the qualities upon which the NCA was founded, including leadership, values, and teamwork.
The squad also was awarded two Blue Superior Ribbons and one Red Excellent Ribbon along with a spirit stick.
Twelve of the cheerleaders and both mascots were nominated for All-American and Haisley Hornet received an All-American Award.
Coaches Rachel Williams and Jasmine Vargas are very proud of how hard the team has worked over the last few months and feel that this camp brought a lot of growth in both ability and strength. The heart and determination of this squad showed through at cheer camp and they are looking forward to a wonderful year.
