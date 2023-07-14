By Jennifer Browning
The Athens Varsity Cheer Squad excelled at the recent Stephen F. Austin National Cheerleaders Association Cheer Camp winning multiple ribbons and awards.
The squad was awarded the Herkie Team Award again this year, which is given to squads that exemplify the qualities upon which the NCA was founded, including leadership, values, and teamwork.
They also placed first in the Band Chant division, received a bid to Nationals, and a spirit stick.
The team won three Blue Superior Performance ribbons, 16 nominations for All-American cheerleader, and two All-American Cheerleaders were named from the squad.
The coaches, Rachel Williams and Jasmine Vargas also received Superior Coach awards.
The camp offered the squad game day and performance training as well as strengthening their bond for the upcoming year.
Get ready to cheer along with the Hornet cheerleaders when school begins next month.
