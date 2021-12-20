The search is on for the 2021 Athens Citizen of the Year. The award has been presented annually since 1966.
Freddy Paul was the 2019 recipient and in 2020, First Responders were recognized. Other previous recipients have been: Steve Barksdale, Milburn Chaney, Willy Robison, Drew Douglas, Peggy Rhodes, David Holdredge, Arch (Bill) Hunt, Judith McGilvray, Gary Williamson, and Mary Wadell.
Do you know someone living in Athens, who, over a long span of time and beyond their regular employment, has exhibited generous community spirit, and a commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents of Athens and the entire community? Someone who demonstrates outstanding leadership, citizenship, vision, civic pride and a strong commitment to a better Athens and whose volunteerism and community involvement has had a positive influence and improved the quality of life for individuals in Athens? Someone who has gone that extra mile, who’s done more than is expected to make Athens a better community in which to live, work and raise a family? Someone who may go largely unknown to the majority of the community, and quietly performs tasks that make Athens a better place to call home?
If so, we invite you to submit a nomination for that person who deserves the recognition of this prestigious award. The award recipient’s identity will be kept secret until it is announced and the recipient is honored at the February 4, 2022 Athens Chamber of Commerce annual Gala. Nominations should be sent as a letter of recommendation, in a SEALED envelope marked Citizen of the Year, C/O the Athens Chamber of Commerce, 201 West Corsicana Street, Suite1, Athens, TX 75751 or hand delivered. Deadline for nominations is 5:00 p.m. January 7, 2022.
We look forward to receiving your nominations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.