The Athens Chamber of Commerce is hosting an evening of celebration for all of the businesses that make Athens a wonderful place to live and work and everyone is invited to join from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Athens Country Club.
There will be a complimentary valet to begin your evening of cocktails and live entertainment featuring Radu Jon, the Violin Guy, who is captivating and will take your ears to musical places they’ve never been.
The Athens Country Club will be preparing a four-course menu to enjoy and there will be silent auction items to bid on and a photo booth also. A professional photographer will be taking photographs throughout the evening and some sponsor levels include a complimentary photo of your table.
The highlight of the evening is always chamber member recognition and the awards that are presented that recognize Athens businesses and individuals in the community.
Awards given this year will be for Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, the Chairman Award, and a new Heart of Athens Award. Nominations for Citizen of the Year are being accepted through Jan. 18.
There are multiple business sponsor levels available for this event which include tickets and there are also individual tickets available.
If you would like more information about sponsoring, to nominate for Citizen of the Year, or for tickets to the event, contact athenstxchamber@outlook.com or call 903-675-5181.
