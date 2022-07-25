Cornerstone Payments has been named Athens Chamber of Commerce’s July Business of the Month. Owners Rick and Kristen Brown are passionate about providing secure payment processing for their customers and the love they have for the community is evident in all the events they sponsor and participate in throughout the year, as the anonymous nomination mentioned.
From credit card processing for merchants to point of sale devices to mobile payments and recurring ACH debits, they can assist you in personalized ways to receive payments for your business, whether you are a small business, non-profit, or large corporation.
Kristen’s family originally owned Oak Lawn Memorial Park and when Rick’s father passed away, the two met as she helped with funeral arrangements and they got to know each other. Rick asked if she would still be there on Tuesday, the day after the funeral, and when Rick came out, he found a note on his car that said “It’s Tuesday, I’m still here” and Tuesdays are now synonymous with date night.
After 19 years of marriage and working daily with each other, they agree they work well together and have transitioned well over the years as the businesses have changed. In 2003, when Rick decided to leave a 25-year career in telecom behind to start his own consulting firm, he began offering free NSF check recovery to local businesses which prompted his focus more to the payment processing industry. As Cornerstone began to grow the couple sold the cemetery to the Autry family and all focus shifted to Cornerstone.
As Rick began to learn more about the payment processing industry he wanted to only partner with processors that are known for integrity and honesty. The face of the industry is always changing and they make sure they are keeping up to date with the latest technology, but customer service is key to Cornerstone.
An example of this amazing customer service occurred on a Sunday morning in December 2020 when Kristen received a message during church from a Nacogdoches donut shop client. Due to storms the night before, two of their machines weren’t working. After church, Kristen quickly programmed the replacement terminals and had them in the client’s hand by 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
Joni Lane is one of the reasons Nancy, the donut shop owner, was so thankful as she helped make the delivery possible. Joni has been with Cornerstone for the last six years and the Browns appreciate that she provides over the top customer care with authenticity and sincerity.
Cornerstone’s extraordinary customer service was recognized in 2008 when they were selected for "Presidents Club," an industry award designation. They continued to win awards each year through 2016 when they were honored to be inducted into the PayPros Legends Club, having reached "Legendary status” among other agents in the industry. Cornerstone Payments was the 9th agent in the country to be recognized with this elite status and the other agents who reached this status represented larger metropolitan areas.
Cornerstone Payments has been serving Henderson County and beyond for almost twenty years offering secure credit card processing and other payment options that are tailored to fit your needs.
“It’s not about us, it’s about our customers,” Kristen said in a previous interview. “I hope we make a real difference, not just provide a machine.”
The Browns attribute their blessed lives to the support of the local businesses and also beginning each day with a prayer of thanksgiving for the businesses they will encounter that day.
For more information on Cornerstone Payments, visit www.cornerstonepayments.net or call 903-675-3232
