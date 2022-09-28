Fulton Tire and Auto Service was named Athens Chamber of Commerce’s September Business of the Month. An anonymous nomination spoke of how they personally take their vehicles to Fulton, how well Fulton has served the community for over 40 years, and how Fulton “represents Athens with superior quality while keeping the small-town business model.”
Anthony Chiles has owned and operated Fulton for the last 16 years and he has over 30 years experience in the tire and automotive repair industry. According to their website, Anthony strives to keep the business name and values it stands for and customer service is their top priority.
“We treat customers how we want to be treated,” the business states.
Fulton Tire & Auto Service is located at 6511 State Hwy 19 Athens and can be reached at 903-675-3639.
