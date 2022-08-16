Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been named Athens Chamber Business of the Month. They were nominated alongside First State Bank and Athens, TX Farmers Market who were recognized by chamber members for all they do as businesses and for all they do in the community.
Elder CDJR’s nomination spoke of how they stepped up early on to be the title sponsor for the Black-eyed Pea Jamboree which helped bring the community together. It went on to speak of Elder CDJR’s honesty and how they should be recognized for the many ways they serve Athens.
Community outreach is very important to Elder CDJR and each year they help support schools, scholarships, FFA chapters, events, and local organizations. They even made sure their employees were taken care of in the recent heat by calling in a local IV hydration therapy company to treat their staff.
Elder CDJR has been family-owned and operated since it opened 38 years ago and they believe every customer should be treated like a member of the Elder family.
Elder’s General Manager Ashton Elder accepted the award as did Business Link Manager/Sales Manager Stephen Magee. Magee has been named Best Salesman in the Greater Athens Magazine’s Best of the Best from 2015-2022 and is not only loved by those coming in to shop for cars but many appreciate his help with local barbecue cook-offs that benefit others.
There are many who visit Elder time and again to purchase a vehicle and they won’t shop anywhere else. Customer Steven Gilbert drove over 90 miles to look at a Ram truck and his experience went so well with no pressure and a fair value on his trade that he drove back 10 days later to buy his wife a new Challenger.
If you are looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle or service center, visit Elder CDJR located at 1798 Texas 31-Bus. in Athens.
