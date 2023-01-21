Texas Farm Bureau was awarded the Athens Chamber January Business of the Month Award after an anonymous nomination commented on the wonderful job they do of being involved in the community.
The nomination also commented on how Agency Manager Matt Wolfe and his team of agents Cody Craig, Amanda DeShazo, Lori Sturgess, Steve Smith, and Taylor Rademacher do a fantastic job of taking care of their customers.
This multi-line insurance agency helps Henderson County residents and beyond with coverage to protect many aspects of life and what matters most.
Texas Farm Bureau has home coverage for homeowners, renters, and landlords and auto coverage with multiple options for your vehicle, you, and your passengers.
They also offer Farm and Ranch coverage for barns, mobile homes, modular homes, and inline marine, as well as optional coverages for things like animal collision, custom farming, employer’s liability, boat liability, and personal medical.
For your business, Texas Farm Bureau offers commercial property, commercial general liability, and commercial package policies.
Should you pass away, life insurance protects your loved ones by covering financial obligations like extra medical expenses, creditor demands, home mortgage payments, educational funds, funeral costs, and family incomes. Texas Farm Bureau offers term life, convertible life, whole life, 15-pay juvenile life, Individual Retirement Account, and long-term care, as well as annuities.
Meet your friendly neighborhood insurance agents at 202 U.S. Highway 175 W, Athens or call them at 903-675-5654. They also have a Facebook page, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Henderson County, which they update often with useful information, local acknowledgments, and fun posts that help you get to know their team better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.