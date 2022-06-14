For nearly 30 years, Bill Hullum, CPA, PC has strived to create a “global appeal with an East Texas feel” by creating custom-tailored financial solutions to meet client needs and they are recognized as the Athens Chamber of Commerce June Business of the Month.
The anonymous nomination complimented Hullum and how he serves the community in many ways and how helpful and kind his office staff are. It went on to discuss how he is a leader in his field and how the office is “definitely a blessing to Athens.”
They are a full service Certified Public Accounting firm that provides a variety of accounting, tax, and financial management services designed to align with their mission to help clients to prosper by providing products and solutions that encourage financial independence and peace.
Hullum attained his CPA designation in 1992 and is also a QuickBooks Professional Advisor and a member of the Sage Account Care Program and with over 60 years of experience between other team members, they are prepared to help clients navigate the complex accounting environment.
Bill Hullum, CPA, PC has three offices located in Athens, Van, and Chandler and more information on their services can be found at www.hullumcpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.