The Athens Chamber of Commerce is excited about the many new businesses coming to and around Athens and the ones that have been here for some time and are joining the Chamber. This week they celebrated a few of these businesses, including Opal & Viv’s, National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, and Texas Farm Bureau with ribbon cutting celebrations.
Despite the flooding rains that came through Tuesday, the cheery inside of Opal & Viv’s had everyone smiling for the boutique’s ribbon cutting. Owner Kathryn DeBoer is “like shopping with your best friend but better” as she helps you choose the perfect outfit with a sweet smile.
Opal & Viv’s, located in downtown Malakoff, opened in March and specializes in “everything cute” for women including clothing and accessories with brands like Adrienne and Beulah and she has some great men’s clothes with brands such as Burlebo. Follow more trends at www.facebook.com/opalandvivs.
The National Alliance for Mental Illness hosted lunch for a large group at the Chamber offices for their ribbon cutting. NAMI Greater Athens TX is breaking the stigma behind mental illness around Athens by bringing educational programs, speakers, support groups and more. If you feel that you might be struggling with a mental illness or know someone who is, NAMI Greater Athens TX can be reached at 903-681-4470.
NAMI Greater Athens TX will host a luncheon featuring Michelle Staubach Grimes and many other speakers at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Athens First United Methodist Church. For more information on this event or NAMI visit www.facebook.com/NAMIGreaterAthens.
Texas Farm Bureau has agents that not only want to help with insurance needs, but also agents that are very involved in the community by donating their time and monetary support to many individuals, schools, and non-profit organizations in the area.
The agents at Texas Farm Bureau serve Henderson County including Athens, Gun Barrel City, and Chandler and offer many services that include auto, home, farm and ranch, commercial, and life insurance. For more information and to see all they do in the community, follow them on their Facebook page at Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Henderson County.
