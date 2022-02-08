The Athens Chamber of Commerce Gala lit up the night Friday evening at The Nightingale Events venue. The evening was an opportunity to recognize people and businesses for their 2021 contributions to Athens.
A special award for 2021’s Citizen of the Year was presented to Pastor Mary Henderson by 2019’s recipient, Freddie Paul.
Lilly Enterprises was named Business of the Year for their dedication to the city and the Chamber.
The Chairman Award was presented to Hope Springs Water for their assistance in Athens during last year’s winter storm.
There were many people and sponsors who helped to make the gala a success, including 2021’s Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award recipient, Stephanie Gade of KCKL and The Morning Sizzle show.
In addition to all she does year-round for the Chamber and the Athens community, she helped to facilitate the gala raffle of a Tribute Edition Henry Golden Boy Texas Rifle, donated by Athens Army Navy Pawn.
Gade gives back from a genuine love of people and helping where needed.
“I’m so grateful for the Athens community I’ve been given an opportunity to serve,” she said.
Kristin Willingham, Executive Director for the Chamber, has played an integral role in helping to grow the chamber by over 50 new members during the last year and has been incredibly supportive of all Chamber members.
Outgoing Chairman Beau Humble has graciously been serving a longer term due to the pandemic and handed over the title to Johnny Johnson for 2022.
Congressman Lance Gooden was in attendance as the special guest speaker. He shared many stories with the crowd, including one that had the entire room rolling in relateable laughter.
He spoke about meeting former state representative and local attorney Fred Head many years ago at a Republican event where Head told him “I can be for or against you, whatever helps you most.”
State Representative Keith Bell escorted Congressman Gooden, who spoke of their mutual fondness for Athens.
“Athens really is one of our favorite places and has been so good to us,” they said.
Thanks to courtesy shuttles from Trinity Valley Community College, Church of the Living God, and Athens Gutter Company, overflow parking was set up as a safety priority in the cold, wet weather, which did not deter many from attending the event.
Black linen tablecloths and candlelit centerpieces accented the tables as guests enjoyed the decadent food provided by Chef Latesha Manning, who excitedly said she looks forward to being even more involved with the Chamber this year.
Classic tunes were played by Don Andrews and Steve and Leanna Gowen, while local business owners and their guests were treated to a coffee bar provided by Callaway’s Coffee and Bistro.
Although the event was not able to go on last year, Ginger Morton and the Gala Committee made sure that this year’s event was a large enough celebration for two years.
This year’s table sponsors included Ashley Adams McKee Attorney at Law, Athens Commission Company Inc., Athens Economic Development Corporation, Athens Independent School District, Atmos Energy, City of Athens, Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, First State Bank, J.N. Richards Law, P.C., Lilly Enterprises, Oncor, Prosperity Bank, Republic Services, Silverline Roofing & Construction, Trinity Valley Community College, Trinity Valley Community College Foundation, UT Health Athens, and the Veterinary Medical Center of Athens.
The Chamber looks forward to continuing their purpose of generating a positive economic impact by involving the entire membership and utilizing their individual expertise.
If you are interested in joining the Athens Chamber of Commerce, please email athensTXchamber@outlook.com or visit their offices at 201 W. Corsicana St, Ste. 1 in Athens.
