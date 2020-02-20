The Athens Chamber of Commerce hosted its first meeting of 2020 Wednesday at Tilo's. The breakfast meeting was a success with local business owners entering to win door prizes and listen to Michael Hannigan speak on technology and innovation. Carrie Bennett, an agent at Allstate Insurance won a $50 gift card.
Monthly meetings will be hosted at various member restaurants and businesses with some featuring a guest speaker. Lunch meetings are scheduled for March, April, and May, with a breakfast scheduled in June. Members will generally have access to a buffet style meal and pay the restaurant directly.
“Bring your business card and meet new people,” Chamber president Marisa Gunstanson said.
Gunstanson also encouraged local members to come learn something new and help their business grow.
The Athens Chamber of Commerce has been taking giant steps towards modernizing the program since the end of 2019 and discovering new ways to serve members and the community.
If you would like more information on the Athens Chamber of Commerce please call them at 903-675-5181 or visit them on Facebook.
