The Athens Chamber of Commerce hosted an elegant gala Saturday night at the Athens Country Club to honor and award local residents and businesses who have impacted the community over the last year.
The evening of celebration and networking included a four-course dinner accompanied by the delightful jazzy sounds of the Justin Pierce Band. As a saxophonist and woodwind performer, Pierce has performed with many famous musicians, including Wayne Newton and The Temptations and his band definitely entertained the 250 person crowd.
The highlight of the evening is always the Citizen of the Year Award which was given to two recipients this year— Dr. Sheri Robson and Tilo Galvan.
Freddie Paul, 2019’s COTY asked everyone to join him in a moment of silence for 2021’s COTY, Eldress Mary Henderson, who passed away last fall.
Paul described the first winner, Dr. Sheri Robson, as someone who has carried on the tradition of being generous with community service, like her father. She has run an independent optometry office since the mid-1980s and has served on multiple civic groups. Dr. Robson also helps sponsor the Cardettes and has worked with Henderson County Aggies Club. She has also been a Cub Scout Master for the last four years, leading and mentoring all ages.
Steve Barksdale, another previous COTY winner, announced the co-award winner and first Hispanic winner from Mexico, Gregorio Rutilio ‘Tilo’ Galvan. Galvan moved here in 1980 and worked construction and then washed dishes at the Hilltop Inn, where he also made the salads and “borrowed” the recipes at the same time.
He was also a chef at the Cactus Cafe, Spanish Trace, Best Western, and the Athens Country Club, before opening his own restaurant, Tilo’s Cuisine and Bakery. He has served on the library board and in 2006 he became a Kiwanian. Galvan has also been a Kiwanis Club Board Member and President and was recognized as 2021 Kiwanian of the Year.
Chamber Executive Director Kristin Willingham introduced both the 2022 and 2023 Chamber Board of Directors as well as the 15 Chamber Ambassadors. The Ambassador of the Year award was given to Jennifer Browning for her willingness to be helpful in various aspects for the Chamber.
Willingham also emphasized the growth of the Chamber over the last year which included 67 businesses, with a total of 53 being brand new to the Chamber and the others were returning members.
The Newcomer of the Year was given to 6 Forks Farm in recognition of the positive impact this new business has had on the community.
The Come Back Award was given to Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in recognition of their return to the Chamber and for the way they positively impact the community and drive local business.
Over 50 percent of the Athens Chamber is composed of small businesses and the Small Business of the Year, voted on by peers, was awarded to Rick and Kristen Brown with Cornerstone Payments because of all they do for the community.
The Large Business of the Year Award, also voted on by peers, was given to First State Bank because of their impact on the community over a long period of time.
A new award was given this year to a nonprofit organization, the Heart of Athens Award, which went to the Athens Animal Shelter, for all of the ways they have made a difference in the community.
2022 Chairman Johnny Johnson also commented on how much the chamber has grown in the last year. He thanked Jeaneane Lilly for inviting him to Kiwanis Club which taught him to get into community and serve and “that changed my life,” he said.
The Chairman Award is the only award chosen by Johnson and is given to a company that has impacted the Chamber and he said it was a very hard job to choose, because “a lot of you impact my life and your friends and there are many ways that a business can affect especially a small town like this.”
Republic Services received the Chairman Award because every time that Chairman Johnson called for anything, they helped behind the scenes without any recognition.
Director Willingham also surprised Chairman Johnson with a Chairman of the Board Award to thank him for always being there and always going out of his way to put the Chamber first.
A live auction then added some laughter and lots of back and forth over items like a fishing trip and jewelry. A 45 caliber long colt revolver, donated by Athens Army Navy & Pawn, was won by someone who bought the last 13 tickets and did the same last year and won that gun also.
As the evening closed, the 2023 Chairman of the Board Emily Heglund was introduced and she thanked everyone for their support and also said that “on behalf of the Board of Directors, we are so excited to work hard for you in 2023.”
