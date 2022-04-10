Athens Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Willingham told the Athens Kiwanis Tuesday about two events that enjoyed many years of popularity which figure prominently on the calendar this year.
Speaking at the weekly meeting at Tilo's, Willingham said the Farm and Ranch Tour is set to roll out on Tuesday, May 17 and the Black-eyed Pea Jamboree returns July 23.
“We’re going to keep the tradition and let that roll on,” Willingham said.
Founded in 1963, the Athens Chamber of Commerce Farm & Ranch Tour gives participants a chance to see some of the county’s diverse and thriving agriculturally based businesses first hand.
Afterward, they return to Athens for a banquet in which the Joe B. Fulgham Agriculturalist of the Year award is presented. This year, the tour banquet returns to the remodeled Cain Center for the festivities, which include a meal catered by Danny’s Smoke House. The cost of a ticket is $10, which includes the tour and feasting on the barbecue, fixings and drink.
The Black-eyed Pea Jamboree, at its peak, would draw people from miles around to celebrate the legume, once canned by the millions in the city. Willingham said, this year, the cook off is back, with contestants entering in one of three categories, sweet, savory or chef’s choice.
Along with the storied terrapin races, live music is also on the agenda and for those who actually want to get their hands on some peas, there’ll be a shelling contest. There’ll be no admission charge.
“It should be a lot of fun for all ages,” Willingham said. “That’s really what it’s all about.”
You can count on the weather in late July to be hot and Willingham said the Cain Center will be open for those who want to cool off.
“They’ve allowed us to have a free day at the Cain Center, so feel free to bring your swim suit,” Willingham said.
