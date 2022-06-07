The weekend was a time to celebrate some grand openings and anniversaries at businesses in Athens, including Piggly Wiggly, Atticus & Co. Modern Goods and Category 5 Cheer & Empowerment.
Over the last month, Athenians have watched the Sav-A-Lot at 505 S. Palestine St. transform into a Piggly Wiggly grocery store. The managers at the Piggly Wiggly threw a big party Saturday to celebrate the change, which included free hot dogs, drinks, and chips, bounce houses, and giveaways from the store and 94.5 KLVQ radio station was also onsite.
Lots of patrons enjoyed the grand opening specials on many items, such as Blue Bell ice cream that were purchased in large quantities.
Atticus & Co. Modern Goods, located off the square at 120 E. Larkin St., celebrated two years since their grand opening. Owner Flo Ferrell greeted a continuous stream of customers Saturday who came to peruse the lifestyle boutique shop for home goods, gifts, clothing for the entire family, jewelry, and more.
Over the course of two years, Atticus & Co. has donated some of their profit to more than10 different organizations as they believe in being the good and giving to causes they believe in.
Category 5 Cheer & Empowerment opened their doors and their special floor over the weekend at 314 N. Faulk St. in Athens, where they will offer private and team cheer coaching, summer cheer camps, cheer and tumbling classes, and exhibition and all-star team opportunities.
The gym floor in the facility was recently used at the 2022 WORLDS cheerleading competition in April at Disney World, where the best of the best teams from all over the world competed on the very floor that is now located in Athens.
