The folks at Express Employment Professionals in Athens are always looking for ways to give back to the community. This time, they found 10 unsuspecting individuals who were pumping gas and paid for their tanks for them.
The staff at EEP enjoys thanking the residents of the area for allowing them to continue to serve the community by conducting Gas Tank Blessing excursions around town. They also enjoy the conversations they get to have while pumping gas.
EEP is also currently running their Brand It Blue initiative where they are asking local businesses to fill up blue bags they provide with non-perishable items for the Henderson County Food Pantry.
Express exists to help job seekers and businesses succeed and they would love to help you or someone you know. Contact Darcy Hall at 903-675-9269 for more information.
