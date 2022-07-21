Jon Garrett, known to most locally as the owner of Athens Screen Printing, will make his second ARCA Menards Series start Friday, July 22, at the General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA, racing in his number 10 Chevrolet SS powered by an Ilmor 396 engine.
Garrett had been out of racing for over a decade when he decided in his 50s to get back in the driver's seat.
In January, he participated in the ARCA Menard’s Series season opener test at Daytona International Speedway. This was a first for Garrett who had never competed on any track over one-half mile. In the two-day test and after completing 33 laps, he finished as the 23rd fastest on the leaderboard. He has also been training in an iRacing simulator three to four times a week.
A total of 28 cars are currently entered into the race in Pocono and Garrett hopes his crew winds up in the Top 10 after finishing 21st at Talladega in April after struggling with some equipment problems.
The race in Pocono gives Garrett a chance to race the cars he always wanted to race when he was younger as racing has always been a passion for him whether it is being behind the wheel or sponsoring other drivers. He has raced and collected multiple wins in dirt and asphalt short tracks starting in 1994 through 2011. He also claimed the 2002 American Race Truck Lone Star Region Championship.
Garrett has garnered a lot of local support and even more fans while on the road.
“Jon is a very awesome racer, kind and good man,” said one of his fans Kiersten at Talladega in April. “Jon, the future is bright ahead of you! We pray and pull for you,” she said.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, you can tune in to the action as the race begins on FS1, or stream it on the Fox Sports App.
