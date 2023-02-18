Jon Garrett, Owner of Athens Screen Printing and community supporter, will be racing in the 60th Automobile Racing Club of America’s Menards Series at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway, to be broadcast on the FS1 channel.
In the Daytona ARCA 200, Garrett will be hoping to secure a victory like 41 other drivers have, including recognizable names like Benny Parsons and Ramo Stott. The ARCA was founded in 1953 by John Marcum as the Midwest Association for Race Cars and was rebranded as the Automobile Racing Club of America in 1964, which was the same year the series made its Daytona debut.
Garrett began racing at local dirt tracks in East Texas when he was 24 years old, winning numerous races in local Street Stock classes along the way. He advanced to the American Race Truck Series in 1999, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 1999 and the series championship in 2002.
Garrett participated in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway and made his ARCA Menards Series debut on April 23, 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing 21st.
For the Daytona race, Garrett has been named as a favorite by many, including Nascarium on Twitter. Garrett will be competing against actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz, who is new to the sport and recorded the fastest lap in Thursday’s hour-long practice session.
Muniz announced last month a full-time ARCA Menards Series schedule with Rette Jones Racing in 2023 and Garrett has a deal with Veer Motorsports, which will see him contest the entire ARCA schedule.
Root on Garrett with his crew led by Mike Sroufe at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the FS1 channel.
