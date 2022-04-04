As North, Central and East Texans resume regular activities this spring, Carter BloodCare reminds residents to put blood donation at the top of their to-do lists. Although statewide COVID-19 cases have dropped this season, and resumption of many activities compete for time, the community blood supply has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels; many blood types remain at less than one-day’s availability. Between 600 and 800 patients need blood transfusions daily; most require more than one unit of red cells or other blood components, like platelets.
Walmart Supercenter is hosting a recurring blood drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at 1405 E. Tyler in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details and to make an appointment that saves local lives, contact Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ is also hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 10, at 1200 E. Corsicana St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details and to make an appointment that saves local lives, contact Sharon Hartis at 903-675-3975.
First United Methodist Church of Athens is also hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at 225 Lovers Lane in the activity building. For details and to make an appointment that saves local lives, contact Nick Nichols at 903-677-3956.
To save time as well, donors can complete their medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. From mini-health check and donation to free refreshments, most donors can expect the entire process to take only an hour or less.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds and older can give independently; there is no upper age limit. Also, people with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are eligible to donate blood. For more on donor eligibility and to set an appointment to breathe new life into the community blood supply, call 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
