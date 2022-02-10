The sun came out Monday after a cold snap and enabled construction projects around Athens to proceed to their pace before the ice storm hit last week.
Athens Director of Development Services Audrey Sloan said it’s a busy time for builders. The structures for twin restaurants in the Triton development on East Tyler Street are now standing.
“They’re definitely well under construction,” Sloan said.
The Triton development is the largest on East Tyler Street and includes the Panda Express that opened last year. Going in is a specialty burger restaurant, Twisted Root, and La Ventana, which features Mexican food. The restaurants are set up for outdoor dining and will share a courtyard for customers.
It’s now been almost four-and-a-half years since the Triton had its first site plan approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in September 2017. A major delay came when the Texas Department of Transportation did not approve the developer's drive approach to the traffic signal on East Tyler Street.
One East Tyler Street location showing recent activity is the site of the new Chili’s, just east of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Dirt work is underway there, preparing the lot for construction.
Sloan said work should begin soon on the Highway 55 restaurant. This is another dining location that features hamburgers. They have been popular in the chain’s home state of North Carolina.
Meanwhile, a gas station and convenience store, with a drive-through restaurant on U.S. 175, just west of the Loop, is moving more slowly.
“They’ve got their building permit and have done some site work,” Sloan said.
When finished, the Winters Oil project will become the first fuel stop and convenience store motorists will approach as they come into Athens from the Eustace area.
“It’s hard to give a time table when these projects will be complete because there has been some problem getting the building materials they need,” Sloan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.