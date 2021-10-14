Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co., Athens city officials and community residents turned out Wednesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the remodeled Brookshire’s Food Store in Athens. The community was invited to attend the event and take photos with the company’s 13-foot tall motorized “Big Grocery Cart.”
featured
Athens Brookshire’s hosts ribbon-cutting
- From Staff Reports Photos by: Shelli Parker
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Henderson County jailer arrested following investigation
- Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
- UPDATE: Tanker overturns, officials evacuate area
- New emergency care center, clinic expansion planned for Athens
- FOOTBALL: Cross Roads, Malakoff, Brownsboro win in Week 7
- Fast moving storms knock out power
- UPDATE: Missing Corsicana woman found safe
- Trinidad Homecoming
- Local Legends: New haunt inspired by Monkey Road and The Malakoff Man
- Week 8 football previews for Henderson County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.