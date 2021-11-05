Hours before the votes were counted, approving a $5.5 million bond to build a new police station, Athens Mayor Toni Clay was at Tilo’s for the weekly Kiwanis meeting to tell of the present buzz of activity in the city these days.
Clay said the city has been able to lower its property tax rate each of the past three years, including a cent-and-a-half in the new budget.
“Most of our revenue comes from sales tax, followed by ad valorem,” she said.
The city has been conservative in its sales tax projections, budgeting a 1.5% increase.
“I actually think we’ll do better than that, because we have a lot of construction that’s happening,” she said. “I think we might do as much as 3%, but we’ll see.”
Clay gave an overview of some of the construction projects now underway in the city.
East Tyler Street continues to be active, with several businesses going in. A recent addition is a Chili’s planned for the lot across the street from St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
“They just got a permit to do site work,” she said.
Beginning of construction is a few months away.
A little to the east, A Highway 51, Burger Shakes and Fries is in the permitting process, with construction there also coming in a few months.
Clay said Panda Express is now open in the Triton development, with lines of cars spilling onto East Tyler Street at times. Two other restaurants are now under construction. Twisted Root, and La Ventana are going in at the back of the property.
But there’s more than just restaurants in the construction lineup.
“On Highway 175 and the Loop, headed out towards Dallas, there is a large gas station that we expect to break ground any time,” Clay said. “It’ll have a Sonic in it.”
The owners are not sure what company will provide the fuel for the gas station on the property.
Another large bit of construction is at Biomerics in the Athens Industrial Park.
“They’re adding a 25,000 square foot, new building,” Clay said. “That’s about a $2.5 million capital investment.”
Wood Street is also a busy construction area. Oak Wood Place Senior Living is added 16 senior rental units. Across the street, Deer Park Apartments is planned.
“We hope they’ll soon be building out for 128 new apartments,” she said. “You all know we like to have as much around here as possible, because housing is short.”
About a year ago, Athens Iron and Metal added $1.3 million in new equipment that allowed the business to triple its output of heavy-gauge steel.
Clay added that Christus Trinity Mother Frances is currently constructing a 10,000 square foot addition to its location on South Palestine Street, which will include an emergency care center.
Clay is an Athens native who graduated at Texas A&M, her career has included stops at the Athens Review, as reporter and later editor, and in Austin as an aide to State Representative Clyde Alexander. She is currently in her eighth year as communications coordinator for the Athens Independent School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.