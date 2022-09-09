Athens Brewing Co. is celebrating six years of serving and brewing on the square Saturday, Sept. 10. Enjoy a family friendly day featuring live music, an all-day raffle, karaoke, new food and brews, and more.
Whether you enjoy a light bodied malt, a traditional porter, or a medium body IPA, Athens Brewing Co. has a beer for you. Chef Alex has been creating new menu items such as the sweet heat chicken sandwich, housemade pickles, hummus, caprese salad, and the ABC Burger with pork belly onion jam, provolone and ABC Sauce.
Daniel Westmoreland and Andrew Shafer will be playing from 4 to 6 p.m., Patrick Freden will be playing live music from 6 to 8 p.m., and karaoke will make you the live music from 8 p.m. to close. You can also snag a limited edition t-shirt and other new merchandise.
Athens Brewery is located at 101 E. Tyler St. so grab your friends and family to celebrate this small hometown brewery.
