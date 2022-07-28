After 44 years, the construction of a new police department in Athens is underway.
City Council members joined with officials from City Hall and the Police Department, Berry and Clay Construction, Ron Hobbs Architects, the District Attorney's Office, and the Sheriff's Office to break ground on the new facility Tuesday.
"This groundbreaking has been many years in the making," Mayor Toni Garrard Clay said. "I'm proud of our community for making it possible to build a law enforcement facility we can be proud of."
In November 2021, voters approved a bond for the new police station to be built next to the current facility on North Pinkerton Street. Berry and Clay Construction has been selected as the construction managers at risk for the project with a Guaranteed Maximum Price of $4,635,396.52.
Some of the highlights of the new police station include computer-controlled evidence lockers, negative pressure evidence rooms for drugs and weapons, and a dispatch area designed for 21st-century digital equipment. In addition, there will be condensed shelving for records, dedicated interview rooms, and a training area that can double as an Emergency Operations Center.
"Everyone in the department is excited about the building getting started," Police Chief John Densmore said. "Since the first day when the electric pole went in the ground, there has been a buzz about it finally happening."
"We are extremely grateful to the City Manager, Mayor, City Council, and citizens for making this happen," he said. "We are looking forward to what the future brings with this new building and the community involvement it will help support."
Construction is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.