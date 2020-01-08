Boy Scout Troop 11 out of Athens, that meets at the First Christian Church of Athens, had its trailer stolen from the Church’s parking lot.
“The trailer was stolen sometime last night on or about Thursday, Jan. 2.” said Assistant Scout Master Rob Risko
Risko also stated “Thankfully it had very little gear inside”
If you see the trailer or know anything that might lead where it might be, please call Athens Police at 903-675-5454
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.