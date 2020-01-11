Athens had an increase in its sales tax allocation in January over the previous year.
Texas Comptroller's Office reports show the city was up by 3.22% for the first month of the new year. The allocation total of $482,652.01 is an improvement over Athens' January 2019 figure of $467,576.99. For 2019, Athens' total of $5,993,086.01 was up by 5.51% over the 2018 total.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City also showed improvement, scoring a 7.80% gain over the previous year. The January 2020 allocation is $341,048.49.
The county's third largest city, Chandler saw a decrease of 11.87%, to $53,078.11.
Only five of the county's municipalities had decreases in January. In addition to Chandler, they were Poynor, Brownsboro, Murchison and Payne Springs.
January was a good month for several county entities. Trinidad, Seven Points, Caney City and Berryville all had double digit gains.
The second largest allocation for Athens in 2019 was $548,345 in February. February is usually a large allocation month because it's based on sales in December. The largest was in May, when Athens got a $583,962 check.
The latest allocations are based on sales made in November, by businesses that report tax monthly.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their January 2020 allocation, January 2019 allocation and rate of change.
• Athens – $482,652.01 – $467,576.99 – (3.22%)
• Berryville – $467,576.99 – $1,472.98 – (14.90%)
• Brownsboro – $16,589.08 – $20,323.93 – (-18.37%)
• Caney City – $5,418.10 – $60,231.90 – (20.80%)
• Chandler – $53,078.11 – $60,231.90 – (-11.87%)
• Coffee City – $17,204.35 – $16,907.06 – (1.75%)
• Eustace – $8,792.66 – $8,167.84 – (7.64%)
• Gun Barrel City – $341,048.49 – $316,356.56 – (7.80%)
• Log Cabin – $3,412.02 – $3,141.17 – (8.62%)
• Malakoff – $40,240.49 – $37,897.95 – (6.18%)
• Murchison – $6,102.45 – $6,678.64 – (-8.62%)
• Payne Springs – $9,907.47 – $10,093.20 – (-1.84%)
• Poynor – $1,136.07 – $1,397.16 – (-18.68%)
• Seven Points – $44,632.69 – $39,082.78 – (14.20%
• Tool – $8,440.64 – 7,703.07 – (9.57%)
• Trinidad – $19,391.15 – $8,977.04 – (116%)
