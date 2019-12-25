Keeping our community attractive is certainly beneficial for everyone and to help us do this we often form organizations. Today one of these groups is Keep Athens Beautiful, described on their website as a “non-profit organization comprised of volunteers dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and environment of the community.”
However, groups such as this are not new, and we see this in an organization that was formed just after World War II. This was the Dollar-A-Year Club.
It’s founding was announced in an article by Mrs. H.C. Moseley that was published in the September, 1959 “Centennial Edition” of the Athens Review.
“It was in the spring of 1946, at the suggestion and in the interest of Athens that Mrs. Frank Ferrell of The Deen Hotel started a move to organize in Athens a club known as the Dollar-A-Year Club,” Mrs. Moseley wrote. This group would be a local version of a similar club founded by Miss Mame Roberts of Howe, Texas.
In fact, Miss Roberts came to Athens to speak at a meeting at the Athens High School Auditorium where Chamber of Commerce Secretary Mr. W.R. Moore would preside. According to Mrs. Moseley, “the several hundred people present were enthusiastic and discussed plans for a more beautiful and sanitary Athens.” There was named an Executive Board with Mrs. Moseley as chairman.
One early Board decision was to have a membership drive, and they planned to canvass Athens neighborhoods. This first effort was successful in signing up some 1,112 persons, a number that soon increased to 1,370. Enrollment was easy – “any person interested in the beautification of Athens, upon paying a fee of $1.00 became a member.”
Mrs. S.T. Davenport and her committee created a club constitution along with by-laws and regular meetings were to be held. Also, “recommendations to the City Commission were made for better sanitary conditions in all public eating places and for cleaner streets.”
As an effort to keep the city tidy, twelve trash containers were purchased at a total cost of $381.00 and were to be located around the Courthouse square. The Dollar-a-Year club name was painted on the containers as well as “Help Keep Athens Clean” on the other side.
Also on the square Mrs. A.P. Smith was to supervise the club’s planting $250 worth of Azaleas and Mrs. Tom B. Wofford was to direct planting of Day Lilies valued at $75.
Then in March, 1947 there was proclaimed Crepe Myrtle week as the Club purchased 568 bushes, then after 253 of that number were given away a plant would be given to the person who purchased other plants. Also, “the blooming plants at the underpass [possibly on West Corsicana] are an example of this beautification program.”
There was also held an essay contest for local school children with the subject of “how Athens could be made more beautiful.” Local winners were from high school, junior and high and grade schools. First prize of $5 for high schoolers was Anvilene Meredith, $3 for Bobby Newbill for second price and $2 for Emmagean Hayles for third prize. In the Junior High contest June Evans won $2.50 for first place, and Lois Loden got second prize of $1.50. In grade school Sandre Richards won $2 for first prize, Katherine Davis got second prize of $1 and the same amount went to Martha Lynn Laney for third prize.
Then in January of 1948 landscape architect Herbert Hare came to Athens at a cost of $108.56 to consult with city leaders and other interested parties to implement a “city wide planning, beautification and efficiency" program. The same year the Club provided the park board with $50 to help purchase a power mower as well as donating $150 for park maintenance.
Over the next few years as new officers were selected the Club continued in their support and provision for city beautification. During this time Mrs. A.S. Ferrell became responsible for replacing dead shrubs on the Courthouse lawn as well as to replace some of the Crepe Myrtle bushes.
Also, the Club “went on record as favoring traffic lights at dangerous intersections on the streets…” They also “ advocated installation of parking meters on the square.”
So what happened to the Dollar-A-Year club? In her 1959 article Mrs. Moseley related that “there have been no regular meetings since the end of the second year though the Club is still functioning and has a small bank balance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.