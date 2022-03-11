Athens varsity baseball team began their tournament in Edgewood Thursday. They played the first of their four scheduled games for the weekend.
Athens defeated Edgewood 3-2. Hunter White started on the mound for the Hornets and pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and striking out two batters. He allowed two runs, one earned and ended up with a no-decision.
Chase Greene came on in relief in the fifth inning and pitched one and one-third innings, allowing no hits, one walk and no runs to earn the win.
At the plate the Hornets were led by Jaden Crane with two hits, including an RBI double in the fourth inning. Seven Hornets hit safely and all nine in the lineup reached base at least once.
