A 31-year-old Athens woman was arrested on Thursday on a charge of misapplication of financial property at a local bank.
Sarah Nicole Gordon was booked into the Henderson County jail, then released on $75,000 bond.
According to State Banking Commissioner Charles G. Cooper, Gordon was head teller of the Tyler Street branch of First State Bank of Athens. She allegedly participated in volations of laws or regulations and breaches of fiduciary duty. She was terminated on April 16, 2018.
According to published reports, a client told bank officials that an employee might be taking money from his cash deposits. The client said he often made deposits to his business account, bringing a zippered bag with cash and deposits, but no prepared deposit ticket.
A bank employee would take the funds from the bag, count them, make out a deposit ticket and credit them to the account.
The Texas Penal Code states:
A person commits an offense if he intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly misapplies property he holds as a fiduciary or property of a financial institution in a manner that involves substantial risk of loss to the owner of the property or to a person for whose benefit the property is held.
It is a third degree felony if the property misapplied is $30,000 or more, but less than $150,000.
