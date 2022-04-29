The awards were presented to Sgt. Brittney Lee and Cpl. Joshua Ames for their actions April 19, 2021, after they received reports of a suicidal person, who turned out to be Derrick Dowell.
"After prolonged attempts to locate the subject, he was eventually found on the railroad tracks in the wooded area behind Champion Homes," Densmore said. "He was actively cutting himself at that time."
Because of the efforts of Sgt. Lee and Cpl. Ames, Dowell was evacuated from the woods and eventually recovered after hours of surgery.
"The actions taken by Sgt. Lee and Cpl. Ames that day saved Mr. Dowell's life and in return provided Mr. Dowell with an opportunity and testimony to share with others to save their lives as well," Densmore said.
Dowell told the City Council he had spent 26 years battling alcoholism and drug addiction.
He said on that day in 2021 he decided he was "sick and tired of letting everyone, including myself, down."
"It is because of the grace of God and these two officers that I am standing here today."
Monday night, Dowell told the council that he has been alcohol and drug free for 335 days. He now works in ministry to help other addicts with their recovery.
"Sgt. Lee and Cpl. Ames will forever hold a special place in my heart," he said. "They are true heroes and they don't wear capes, they wear a badge."
