Each year House Representatives select a special ornament to represent their district. Placed on the tree of the State Capitol, this years was a unique, hand painted ornament representing Athens by State Representative Keith Bell.
The ornament was designed by artist Rose Steele, an art teacher at Athens High School. Steele has been a teacher for eight years. She attended UT Tyler where she earned a bachelor’s degree, followed by UT Arlington where she was certified as a teacher.
“Steel has been an incredible asset to both the high school and district,” Bell stated. “Mrs. Steele's inspiration for the ornament was based on the rich history of the Athens community. She incorporated iconic monuments, buildings, and images that reflect the historical aspects of Athens."
Steele’s passion for art was inspired by her grandfather, Arley Moore, a self-taught landscape artist.
She has two daughters, Etta and June, with husband Zach who keep them very busy.
To learn more about this Christmas tradition, please visit https://house.texas.gov/resources/holiday-ornaments/
