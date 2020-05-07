In Athens, April 2020 produced mild temperatures, but above average rainfall, National Weather Service reports said.
The high temperature for the month reached 88 degrees on April 8, while the minimum high for the month was a chilly 50 degrees on April 4. The low for the month was recorded on April 15, when the reading dropped to 37 degrees.
The month ended on the 30th with the high of 79 degrees matching the average for the date. The morning low was only 50, a bit below the average of 57.
Precipitation for the month was more than an inch above normal, propelled by a 2.05 inch rainfall, recorded on the 12th. Another substantial total, three-quarters of an inch, fell on April 28.
The total for the month was 5.27 inches, well above the average for the month of of 3.21 inches. May is statistically the wettest month in the county, with an average rainfall of 4.77 inches.
April continued the trend of three straight months of above average rainfall. Athens is now about six inches ahead of the average yearly rainfall through April.
Heading into the warmer months, NWS has a three month outlook of normal to above normal temperatures for Henderson County. Rainfall could also be slightly above normal.
April produced severe weather and deadly tornadoes in parts of the United States, including southeast Texas, however Henderson County saw little damaging wind or flooding during the month.
NWS data shows Henderson county has not had a tornado in 2020 and has recorded only 35 measurable tornados since 1880. The last severe tornado in the county was in April of 2017.
Historically, nine tornados have been recording in the county during April, tying May for the lead. March, October and December have accounted for three each.
