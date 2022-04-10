Athens saw a healthy April tax allocation and most Henderson County municipalities also stayed on the plus side, records from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar show.
Athens will get a check for $515,144, which is an increase of 24.45% more than last April. Totals through the fourth month of the calendar year show Athens up by 18.52 over 2021.
Hegar announced Wednesday he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $866.5 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 27.9% more than in April 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
Athens' recent strong sales tax showing enabled the city to finance less than the $5.5 million approved by voters in a police station bond election last November.
Elsewhere in Henderson County, the second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City showed an improvement of 17.55%, with an April allocation of $374,412. The city is 14.57% better than a year ago, through April.
Chandler's allocation of $76,055 was up by 21.08%. That moved the city on the positive side for the year, up by 6.03% over last year.
The municipalities with the biggest percentage gains were Log Cabin, up by 108%, Malakoff, up 37.59% and Brownsboro, 30.73%.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, the April 2022 allocation, the April 2021 allocation and the rate of change.
Athens, $515,144.73, $413,915.18 (24.45%)
Berryville, $2,301.60, $2,085.63 (10.35%)
Brownsboro, $27,303.85, $20,884.41 (30.73%)
Caney City, $5,166.36, $4,723.26 (9.38%)
Chandler, $76,055.19, $62,810.06 (21.08%)
Coffee City, $17,159.42, $17,061.48 (0.57%_
Eustace, $10,075.24, $9,560.45 (5.38%)
Gun Barrel City, $374,412.11, $318,500.15 (17.55%)
Log Cabin, $8,259.33, $3,725.27, (121.71%)
Malakoff, $51,286.13, $37,273.35, (37.59%)
Murchison, $10,467.23, $11,098.14, (-5.68%)
Payne Springs, $11,543.38, $11,226.51 (2.82%)
Poynor, $779.26, $783.49 (-0.53%)
Seven Points, $59,220.30, $48,738.31 (21.50%)
Tool, $23,778.09, $20,024.28 (18.74%,)
Trinidad, $9,151.17, $11,873.31 (-22.92%
