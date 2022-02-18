The City of Athens passed an ordinance Monday authorizing the sale of bonds to pay for the new police station, now in the planning stages.
Lindsey Evans of Hilltop Securities was present at the meeting and congratulated the city on a successful sale. She said the city received a good interest rate of 2.479%.
Athens voters approved borrowing up to $5.5 million for a new police station in a November 2021 election, but city officials determined they would need to borrow much less than the amount put on the ballot.
The ultimate total of the bonds issued was $3.75 million. The city will take the rest from general fund reserves. By cutting back the amount borrowed, taxpayers will save interest on the debt.
The city set the election in August 2021. City Manager Elizabeth Borstad explained the new facility had been in the talking stage for several years. A representative of Hilltop Securities said at the time the city could get about a 3% interest rate, maybe lower and could issue bonds for any amount up to the $5.5 million.
The new facility will be constructed on land owned by the city, next to the old police station on North Pinkerton Street. The nearly 17,000-square-foot facility will be more than twice the size of the current police station and is designed to expand to serve the city for many years. It will have a pre-engineered, metal frame.
The police station has been located at its current address for more than 40 years. The city has a little more than three acres to use for the project.
The city plans to cap the entire cost of the project at about $6 million.
